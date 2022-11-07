Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

