1,126 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $235.79. 8,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.56.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.