14,785 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,260,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 250,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 19,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.