1,891 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $329.86. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,946. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

