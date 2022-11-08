2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 277,493 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52.

GTLB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,388. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

