21,124 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 3,235.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 835,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.