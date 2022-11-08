23,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 29,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

