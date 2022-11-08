27,427 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

