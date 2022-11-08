2,800 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $19.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $921.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,893. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $875.37 and a 200-day moving average of $835.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

