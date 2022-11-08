2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.
2U Price Performance
TWOU stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $29.25.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
