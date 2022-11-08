2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $7.10. 2U shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 39,199 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

2U Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $502.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of 2U

About 2U

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

