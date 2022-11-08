2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

TWOU opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in 2U by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 411,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 45.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 180.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

