305,000 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
