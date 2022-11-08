305,000 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.