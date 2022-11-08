383,199 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,854,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

