579 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in BlackRock by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

