879 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

