AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.