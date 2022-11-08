Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $473,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

