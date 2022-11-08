Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 481,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 395,576 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 562.64% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.