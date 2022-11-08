Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given New CHF 45 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Adecco Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

