Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 14 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £144.06 ($165.87).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 16 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($177.41).
  • On Monday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($172.71).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,020.29 ($11.75). 124,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 982.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 933.64. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 872 ($10.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,488 ($17.13).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.39) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,475.33 ($16.99).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

