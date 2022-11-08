Adshares Market Capitalization Tops $53.02 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Adshares has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00008272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,130 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

