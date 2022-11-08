Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.