Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WMS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,824 shares of company stock valued at $62,100,309 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

