Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $95.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.13.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

