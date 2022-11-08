Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $37,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.