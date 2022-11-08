Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 829,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,617,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.