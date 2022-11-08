Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 468,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,177,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

