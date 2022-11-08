Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $17.93 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. 48,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.