Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.94. 31,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

