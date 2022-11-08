Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. 24,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

