Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,650. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

