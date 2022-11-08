AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,141 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 30,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

