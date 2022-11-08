AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,303 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. 28,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.