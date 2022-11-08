AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.72. 32,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.