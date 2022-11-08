AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 15.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 400,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Science Applications International by 70.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 82.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. 2,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,185. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.