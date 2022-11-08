AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the period. urban-gro makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 5.78% of urban-gro worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGRO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,009. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

UGRO has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

