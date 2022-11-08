AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HITI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 5,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,434. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.06. High Tide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.46 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

