AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $754,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.62. 4,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

