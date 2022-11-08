AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $836,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

MCK traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.32. 33,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,899. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

