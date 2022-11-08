AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock traded up $49.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,348.52. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,196.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,234. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.