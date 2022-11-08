AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Village Farms International comprises approximately 3.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Village Farms International worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 16,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,174. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

