AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $83.50 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,346,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,501,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 23.2% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPLV traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 115,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

