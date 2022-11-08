AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

