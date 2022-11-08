AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.