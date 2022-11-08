AES (NYSE:AESC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AES Stock Up 0.9 %

AESC opened at $98.95 on Friday. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $102.46.

Get AES alerts:

About AES

(Get Rating)

See Also

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.