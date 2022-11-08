AES (NYSE:AESC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AES Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AESC stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

Get AES alerts:

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.