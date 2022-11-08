Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $18.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $189.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

