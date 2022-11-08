Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affimed stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

