Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affimed Price Performance
Affimed stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Affimed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.