AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

NYSE AGCO traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

